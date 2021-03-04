Dicamba rule change proposed by state Plant Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state’s Plant Board voted this week to propose a rule to allow farmers to use the federal label in using Dicamba on crops.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the board met Wednesday to discuss the proposed rule.
“After discussion of the petition, the board voted to initiate rulemaking and proposed a rule that, if adopted, would allow farmers and applicators to follow the federal label in the use of dicamba,” officials said in the media release.
Under the proposal, over-the-top spraying of Engenia, Xtendimax and Tavium would be allowed through June 30 on soybeans and until July 30 on cotton.
“The proposed rule will also require a pH buffering agent, also called a Volatility Reducing Agent, to be tank-mixed with dicamba, and will require a downwind buffer of 240 feet,” the Plant Board said in the media release.
People have 30 days to comment on the proposal. From there, the plant board will review comments and information on the proposal.
The proposal would then go to the Arkansas Legislative Council Administrative Rules Subcommittee and full council before it becomes set.
Right now, farmers can spray dicamba until May 25 and the May 25 date is in effect until the proposal receives approval, officials said Thursday.
