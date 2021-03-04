Gov. Parson announces list of pharmacies across Mo. to receive prioritized COVID-19 vaccine shipments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon, March 4.
The governor announced that pharmacies across the state would begin receiving prioritized shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine through a new State Pharmacy Program.
“With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” said Governor Parson. “Local pharmacies are a trusted health care resource for many Missourians, so distributing vaccines to as many pharmacies as we can will help expand accessibility by providing a vast network of capable providers in every community.”
Starting in the next week, 15 percent of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government will be allocated to the state’s pharmacy program.
These pharmacies have the ability to administer 200 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week and will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses for the next three to four weeks.
You can click here to check the map for participating pharmacies, including ones in southeast Missouri.
Allocations for each of Missouri’s vaccine delivery channels will be adjusted accordingly to accommodate pharmacies. Delivery channels and corresponding allocations include:
- High throughput health centers - 35 percent
- Mass vaccination events - 15 percent
- Local public health agencies - 15 percent
- Federally qualified health centers - 15 percent
- Other community/enrolled providers - 5 percent
- Pharmacies - 15 percent
Starting the week of March 29, the state will shift vaccine allocations to reflect unvaccinated eligible populations in each of Missouri’s nine regions.
The governor also said starting the next week, the state will be transitioning mass vaccination teams to accommodate more events in Region A (Kansas City) and Region C (St. Louis).
He said they expect a full transition by April 1.
Both mass and targeted vaccination events hosted by the state will start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as supply allows.
According to Parson, of the 50,000 J&J doses, 5,000 will be distributed to the targeted vaccination sites in Kansas City and St. Louis, and 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination sites. The remaining 35,000 will be distributed to other providers across the state.
Earlier in the day, the governor toured a Pfizer facility in Chesterfield, Mo.
He said he walked through the vaccine manufacturing process and met with scientists who developed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The governor also toured a vaccination site in St. Louis City.
He met with Missouri National Guard members at the Cambridge Senior Living.
Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
On Thursday, March 4, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,310 new PCR cases in the past seven days. That’s an average of 330 cases per day.
DHSS also reported 17 new deaths in the past seven days, for an average of 2 deaths per day.
The positivity rate over the past seven days in Missouri was 4.5 percent.
As of March 1, DHSS reported a total of 999 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 213 were in the ICU and 136 were on ventilators.
In the past seven days, as of Wednesday, a total of 247,064 vaccine doses were administered. That’s an average of 35,295 per day.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.