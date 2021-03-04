March 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, March 4. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you’ll love today’s forecast.
High pressure remains parked overhead, resulting in clear skies and chilly conditions out the door.
Expect plentiful sunshine with afternoon highs climbing to near 70°F across Region 8.
Clouds will roll in late tonight, as our next upper disturbance moves nearby.
A couple showers are possible on a much colder Friday, but rainfall totals remain under 0.10″.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
For the first time in years, residents in one Region 8 town won’t have to travel miles to buy their groceries.
A water main break in one town forced many restaurants and businesses to shut their doors, but one owner persevered thanks to customers’ dedication.
Law enforcement in one Region 8 county are cracking down on illegal gambling.
