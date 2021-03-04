State receives first Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as hospitalizations fall, active COVID-19 cases reach 4,200 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to content partner KARK.
The shipments have started to arrive in Arkansas, with state officials saying the new shot will be administered as early as Monday.
State officials also said the number of people who remain in the hospital due to COVID-19 fell Thursday as state health officials said other numbers continue to decrease.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state of Arkansas had 372 people in the hospital, down 25 from Wednesday. Officials said 85 people were on ventilators, down six from Wednesday, while the number of total active cases fell 17 to 4,261.
Officials said there has been a total of 323,756 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that while new cases and hospitalizations were down, vaccinations increased by nearly 14,000.
The state also reported 12 new deaths due to the virus, leaving the death toll at 5,273.
Of the 12 deaths, four were reported in Region 8 - two deaths in Independence County and one death each in Craighead and Poinsett counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, while nearly 24,400 PCR and antigen tests have been given to people statewide since the beginning of March.
State health officials have received nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses since the program began in December, while 687,197 doses have been given.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.