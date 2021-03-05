Active cases see small increase, hospitalizations fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a small increase in active cases Friday as state officials say more than half of the people over the age of 70 have received their first vaccine dose.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 4,296 active cases, up 35 from Thursday, while the number of hospitalizations fell 13 to 359.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that while the number of new cases increased, the state has seen some good news.
“The number of hospitalizations continues to fall. Vaccinations are up by 16,955; 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received their 1st shot, and 29% are fully vaccinated,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of total cases increased 570 to 324,326 as of Friday, while 86 people remain on ventilators, up 1 from Thursday.
There were 10 additional deaths reported statewide, raising the death toll to 5,283. Of the 10 deaths, three were in Region 8 - two deaths in Woodruff County and one death in Jackson County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, while nearly 36,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month. State health officials said 706,699 total vaccine doses had been given statewide and that the state has received nearly 1.2 million doses so far.
