Arkansas State baseball playing weekend series at Abilene Christian

ARKANSAS STATE (0-4) at Abilene Christian (5-3)
Fri. March 5 • 6:05 PM / Sat. March 6 • 4:05 PM / Sun. March 7 • 1:05 PM
Crutcher Scott Field
95. 3 The Ticket / Will Oswalt
STORYLINES
• The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,334-1,1650 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.
• The Red Wolves are entering the weekend series after dropping a 9-6 contest to Murray State Tuesday evening.
• A-State (0-4) hasn’t started a season 0-4 since the 1990 season when it dropped seven straight to Harding, SEMO, Murray State and Oklahoma twice.
• The first meeting between the Red Wolves and Abilene Christian took place in 1961 at the Southland Conference tournament.
• The Red Wolves won the contest 3-1 in Abilene, Texas.
• Sky-Lar Culver enters the weekend series with team-high six hits. His .769 slugging percentage is most on the team as he has registered four RBI, a homerun and a double. The senior has walked and been hit by pitch once.
• To this point, Liam Hicks has played solid for A-State as he has collected five hits, two doubles a homerun and four RBI. Hicks has registered a team-best .529 on base percentage.
• In the midweek contest versus Murray State, Drew Tipton, Hicks and Culver saw their on base streak move to four.
