Arkansas State baseball playing weekend series at Abilene Christian

By Miya Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | March 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 6:13 PM

ARKANSAS STATE (0-4) at Abilene Christian (5-3)

Fri. March 5 • 6:05 PM / Sat. March 6 • 4:05 PM / Sun. March 7 • 1:05 PM

Crutcher Scott Field

95. 3 The Ticket / Will Oswalt

STORYLINES

• The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,334-1,1650 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.

• The Red Wolves are entering the weekend series after dropping a 9-6 contest to Murray State Tuesday evening.

• A-State (0-4) hasn’t started a season 0-4 since the 1990 season when it dropped seven straight to Harding, SEMO, Murray State and Oklahoma twice.

• The first meeting between the Red Wolves and Abilene Christian took place in 1961 at the Southland Conference tournament.

• The Red Wolves won the contest 3-1 in Abilene, Texas.

• Sky-Lar Culver enters the weekend series with team-high six hits. His .769 slugging percentage is most on the team as he has registered four RBI, a homerun and a double. The senior has walked and been hit by pitch once.

• To this point, Liam Hicks has played solid for A-State as he has collected five hits, two doubles a homerun and four RBI. Hicks has registered a team-best .529 on base percentage.

• In the midweek contest versus Murray State, Drew Tipton, Hicks and Culver saw their on base streak move to four.

