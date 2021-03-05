Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to South Alabama in SBC Tournament 1st Round

“It has been a tough year for us,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “(South Alabama) came out and hit us in the mouth. We changed up and went small and it was beneficial for us. We took care of the basketball but couldn’t keep them off the offensive glass, which was obviously a key component of what we needed to do. It’s interesting how we’ve only played two-thirds of a normal season. It’s been a year, especially with all the injuries, quarantines and limited practice time, so I’m thankful that we got to play and we remained safe. We had anywhere from 11 to 14 games canceled this year. No games were canceled because of our quarantines or COVID on our end, so I’m thankful for that.”