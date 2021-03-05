Austin, Ole Miss women upend #13 Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Austin scored seven in the third quarter, in which the Rebels never surrendered their lead, and then scored the first four points of the final period. The Razorbacks were 1 of 6 in the first 5 minutes of the fourth, scoring only on a Ramirez 3-pointer that cut the Ole Miss lead to 57-55. But the Razorbacks finished the final quarter 3 of 17 from the floor with four turnovers.