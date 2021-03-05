Bill to streamline COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups filed in Legislature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A one-stop, centralized location for people to find out when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is the focus of a bill filed this week by a Central Arkansas lawmaker.
SB477, sponsored by Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), was filed Thursday in Little Rock.
The bill would create a process for people to get information, either online or by telephone. In addition to learning about eligibility, people will be able to sign-up for the vaccine, plus ask questions about the process.
“Notwithstanding any general or special law to the contrary, the Department of Health shall immediately establish a centralized, one-stop portal on its website to be used to determine eligibility and allow one-stop online sign-up for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) vaccinations,” the bill noted.
According to the bill, the telephone number would be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with enough staff to handle phone calls.
The bill was referred to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.
