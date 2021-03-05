Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 5 at 4:09 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 324,326 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 255,365 confirmed cases
    • 68,961 probable cases
  • 314,732 recoveries
  • 4,296 active cases
    • 3,013 confirmed active cases
    • 1,283 probable active cases
  • 5,283 total deaths
    • 4,291 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 992 deaths among probable cases
  • 359 currently hospitalized
    • 153 in ICU
    • 86 on ventilators
  • 3,207,222 people total have been tested
    • 9.4% positive PCR tests
    • 17% positive antigen tests
  • 2,870,210 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, March 5:

  1. Pulaski: 88
  2. Washington: 55
  3. Sebastian: 44
  4. Benton: 43
  5. Garland: 33

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,907 43 2,770 94 18,579
Clay 1,700 24 1,628 48 16,779
Cleburne 1,894 16 1,814 64 20,763
Craighead 12,902 127 12,605 169 110,420
Crittenden 5,781 72 5,616 91 38,497
Cross 1,901 23 1,831 47 15,585
Greene 5,917 57 5,788 72 44,168
Independence 3,679 17 3,544 118 37,826
Jackson 3,180 9 3,137 34 24,740
Lawrence 2,054 16 1,997 41 14,050
Mississippi 5,683 38 5,540 105 38,060
Poinsett 3,082 17 2,991 74 25,334
Randolph 2,016 23 1,949 44 17,894
St. Francis 3,452 28 3,388 36 29,100
Sharp 1,529 16 1,468 45 16,123
Stone 969 8 933 28 10,509
White 7,617 83 7,426 108 48,756
Woodruff 626 9 606 11 8,017

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

