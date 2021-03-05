Fast Break Friday Night (3/5/21)

We have you covered with Arkansas State and high school basketball. The Red Wolves are in Pensacola, Florida for the Sun Belt Tournament.
Friday is also headlined by Regional Tournament semifinals. Matthew Schwartz is covering games in Melbourne & Izard County.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Matthew on twitter or like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
Fast Break Friday Night (3/5/2021)
Brookland vs. Mills (4A East Boys Semifinals)
Blytheville vs. Southside (4A East Boys Semifinals)
Brookland vs. Southside (4A East Girls Semifinals)
Newport vs. Osceola (3A 2 Boys Semifinals)
Marmaduke 47, Rector 40 (2A North Girls Semifinals)
Melbourne vs. Tuckerman (2A Central Boys Semifinals)
Melbourne vs. Quitman (2A Central Girls Semifinals)
Salem vs. Bigelow (2A Central Girls Semifinals)
Ridgefield Christian vs. West Side Greers Ferry (1A 2 Boys Semifinals)
Viola vs. Izard County (1A 2 Boys Semifinals)
West Side Greers Ferry 52, Viola 46 (1A 2 Girls Semifinals)
Thayer vs. Lift for Life Academy (Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals)
