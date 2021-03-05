Shooting suspect held on $250,000 cash-only bond

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -A judge found probable cause Friday morning to charge a man with attempted capital murder after police say he shot another man multiple times.
Poinsett County District Court Judge Ron Hunter also found probable cause existed to charge 21-year-old Archie Dakota Smith of Harrisburg with aggravated residential burglary, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Smith is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond at the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on April 27.
The shooting occurred just after midnight Friday, March 5, in the 600-block of Maplewood Cove in Harrisburg.
According to Detective Chris Crews with the Harrisburg Police Department, a woman called 911 around 12:09 a.m. to report a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Ryan Long suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance transported him to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition.
The woman reportedly identified the suspected shooter as Dakota Smith.
Crews said officers found Smith, along with a gun, at a Harrisburg home around 1:50 a.m. and arrested him.
Crews thanked the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation.
