Man arrested in internet stalking case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces an internet stalking charge after authorities say he tried to set up a meeting with a 14-year-old boy for sex.
However, the 14-year-old boy was actually a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, according to Arkansas State Police.
Michael Adam Johnson, 35, of Mountain Home, was arrested after the investigation by authorities.
“The trooper, posing as a teenager, had engaged in an Internet conversation with Johnson who subsequently propositioned the undercover officer and arranged the meeting in Mountain Home for the purpose of engaging in sex,” Arkansas State Police said in a media release.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that search warrants were served Thursday at Johnson’s property.
“(They) are continuing their investigation to determine whether Johnson had arranged similar meetings with actual minor age victims or committed other Internet sex crimes,” ASP said.
A $75,000 bond was set for Johnson, who was being held Thursday in the Baxter County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.