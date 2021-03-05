Man, teens hospitalized following head-on collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man and two teens suffered serious injuries after their vehicles collided head-on.
The crash happened at 8:19 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on Butler County Road 604 just east of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tyron E. Lane, 20, was westbound when his 2004 Chevy Silverado crossed the center of the roadway on a hillcrest and struck an eastbound 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Chad B. Angle.
According to the crash report, Angle suffered serious injuries and was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A 15-year-old passenger in Lane’s truck was also seriously injured and flown to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Ambulances transported two other passengers in Lane’s pickup truck to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital with serious and moderate injuries.
Lane, who was the only one reported as wearing a seat belt, did not suffer any injuries.
