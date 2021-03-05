March 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, March 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Don’t expect that warm, spring-like weather as you head out the door today.
An upper disturbance will push cloud cover and scattered showers our way, leading to much cooler temperatures in the low 50s.
Rainfall totals will be light, generally under 1/10″.
We’re looking ahead to a sunny and mostly dry weekend with afternoon highs rebounding to near 60.
News Headlines
Harrisburg police and Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
A bridge that has connected two Region 8 counties for more than a century is getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.
If your morning commute takes you near the Jonesboro High School, expect some delays.
