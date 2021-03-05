Multi-million dollar upgrades coming to Spring River bridge

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge that has connected Fulton and Sharp counties for over a century is about to have major upgrades.
The bridge, known as the Humphrey’s Ford Bridge, runs over the Spring River in Hardy. Officials say upgrades have been needed for a while.
Multiple vehicles have gotten stuck on the bridge. Sharp County Judge Gene Moore says the renovations are desperately needed, both for safety and conditions during the summer.
“When the river gets up, it’s flooded,” Moore said. “It’s really a blessing that this is going to happen for those folks on the other side of the river to get into town.”
Dozens of people live on the Nine Mile Ridge side of the bridge. For those in the area, the bridge is one of the only ways to get on the main highway.
“Say, you have a medical emergency when you’re on the other side and the river’s up,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of things to look at to see why we’re so thankful that this is going to happen, especially for the people on the other side of the river.”
The multi-million dollar project will raise the bridge 25 feet off the river to avoid flooding, making it safer and easier for the traffic to flow.
Officials say traffic will still be allowed to flow through the area once construction begins.
“It’s going to be an inconvenience at times,” Moore said. “But think about the future of how much better it’s going to be when it does get done... It was needed tremendously.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.