New Madrid County woman pled guilty to wire fraud

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jennifer Newton pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud.
Newton, a New Madrid firefighter, organized an online fundraiser for the New Madrid Fire Chief, James Harris, who was diagnosed with lymphoma.
According to the U.S. District Attorney, she used her personal account for the $7,000 raised for Harris and did not give the full amount to Harris’s family.
She kept $5,000 in her accounts, including her PayPal account between August 2, 2019, and August 29, 2019.
Before she pled guilty, Newton paid restitution for the amounts she took.
