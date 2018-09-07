Nice Weather Bounces Back Quick

Clouds and cooler temperatures won’t stick around long. We wake up near freezing Saturday morning, so make sure any plants are covered or brought inside. Sunshine returns Saturday though it’ll still be cool. Warmer on Sunday with more sunshine and a few clouds may roll through during the afternoon. We’ll get another nice day Monday before things change for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday into the weekend. The good news is that rain chances look low at first, and temperatures still warm. Strong southerly winds help keep us in the 60s for most of the week. Some days near 70! Rain chances may pick up Thursday and Friday.