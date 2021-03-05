Pemiscot County Health Center receives 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Health Center received 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, March 9.
“It was a pleasant surprise that we got it,” said Gerri Smith, Pemiscot County Health Center’s Administrator. “With the Johnson & Johnson, we can give them their one shot, and they’re good to go.”
According to Smith, the one dose vaccine’s beneficial for health centers like the one she leads, considering she only has two nurses. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two doses.
“Because we are such a small, rural county, it has been overwhelming. But I mean my nurses have been terrific through this. We were able to hire a couple of contracted nurses, so they have been great as a help as well,” she said.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they can focus on getting the shot to people who work and live in Pemiscot County.
“They’re still calling every day to get on the list,” said Smith.
The 500 doses also make it possible for the health center to hold its first, on site clinic on March 15th. In the past, the health center worked with the Missouri National Guard to hold mass vaccination clinics for the state.
“They don’t have to drive to get it. I think that’s a big benefit to them. They don’t have to be concerned. Am I going to be able to get it at all? We have more vaccines in the county, so it is more available for them,” she said.
The Pemiscot County Health Center’s scheduling appointments for the March 15th clinic. You must work or live in Pemiscot County and fall into Missouri’s phases 1A, 1B-Tier 1, 1B-Tier 2, or 1B-Tier 3 to get the shot. Call (573) 359-1656 to make an appointment.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.