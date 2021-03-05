Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 10 years in prison following police chase in January

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a shots fired call that led to a chase in January.
Walter Currie, Jr., 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, on January 16, 2020, officers with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired at Motel 6 in Poplar Bluff.
Witnesses on scene reported multiple shots were fired from a gray passenger car.
Officers collected several shell casings from the parking lot of Motel 6.
Later, officers said a man went to the sheriff’s department and reported he had been shot at several times by Currie, Jr. as he was leaving the parking lot of the motel.
Officers photographed the damage to his vehicle from several bullets.
On January 20, an officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department found Currie, Jr. driving a vehicle in the city limits.
The officer tried to stop him; however, he refused to stop and a high-speed chase began.
During the chase, Currie crossed into oncoming traffic and drove in the wrong lane, nearly hitting an officer who was standing roadside.
Currie hit the patrol vehicle, causing extensive damage.
Police say he eventually lost control of the vehicle and took off running.
He was later arrested at a home where he had been hiding from police.
Officers searched Currie’s vehicle and found a Norinco SKS, a semi-automatic rifle, that was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.
They said it was later determined the rifle was stolen.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Department and the Poplar Bluff Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is handling the case.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.