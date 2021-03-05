Pothole truck helps city fix issues more efficiently after winter weather

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Street Department has filled around 20 potholes in the last two days, thanks to the city’s pothole truck.
The pothole truck has been out during the nice weather, repairing holes left behind by the winter weather and rain.
The city purchased the truck back in 2019 to help maintain the city’s infrastructure.
Since adding the truck to the fleet the city has seen less waste in materials, better quality fixes, and a faster response time to repairing the potholes.
Assistant Director for Paragould Public Works Wayne Ellenburg said they are also saving money because the truck keeps the asphalt hot all day.
“Back then, we used to run in a flatbed truck, so by the time we got back into town it was starting to set up on us and we had to get into a rush,” said Ellenburg. “But now, we can do a smooth transition and make it look good and everything like that.”
The truck is also able to go out during the winter months with a cold mix and temporarily patch holes caused by rain or winter weather, rather than waiting until hot mix season starts in the spring.
Ellenburg said when hot mix season starts in the next few weeks, they’ll take the truck out and permanently fix any temporary patches that have been put in.
If you see a pothole within the Paragould city limits that need to be fixed, call the public works department at (870) 239-7521 and they will add it to the list of holes to be fixed.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.