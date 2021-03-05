TRAFFIC ALERT: Work to impact traffic near JHS

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan to drive near the Jonesboro High School, some pipeline line work may slow you down.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 5 through Monday, March 8, crews will have one line of the road shut down at a time for pipeline work at South Main Street and Campus Street in Jonesboro, according to the city.
The work will eventually cross the entire street.
If you need to travel through the area, officials ask you to use caution and travel slowly through the area.
