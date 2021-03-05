Walk-in appointments full at West Memphis vaccine event

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:23 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis welcomed walk-ins at a vaccination event Friday.

Crittenden County residents currently eligible for the vaccine were invited to West Memphis High School Lehr Arena to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All spots were filled by early Friday afternoon.

Eligibility includes people in phase 1a and 1b.

  • Phase 1a includes hospital employees, long-term care facility workers and other health care workers, including first responders.
  • Phase 1b includes anyone 65 and older, those who work in education -- K-12 teachers, child care and higher education -- and food manufacturing workers. Additional groups under 1b will be announced as vaccine supply increases.

See FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine and a map of vaccine providers in Arkansas.

