Walk-in appointments full at West Memphis vaccine event

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis welcomed walk-ins at a vaccination event Friday.
Crittenden County residents currently eligible for the vaccine were invited to West Memphis High School Lehr Arena to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All spots were filled by early Friday afternoon.
Eligibility includes people in phase 1a and 1b.
- Phase 1a includes hospital employees, long-term care facility workers and other health care workers, including first responders.
- Phase 1b includes anyone 65 and older, those who work in education -- K-12 teachers, child care and higher education -- and food manufacturing workers. Additional groups under 1b will be announced as vaccine supply increases.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.