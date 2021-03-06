ABC agents involved in gambling raid

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Agents from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control worked with local law enforcement during the March 3 gambling raid in Blytheville and Osceola.
According to Scott Hardin—spokesperson for the ABC-- they played a small but significant role in the raid because 4 out of 9 businesses hit had liquor licenses.
The agents inspected the businesses to see if they were following rules set by the board.
Hardin says that when it comes to liquor and gambling, businesses have to comply with the rules set by ABC and the state of Arkansas.
“Gambling is not allowed in either of those cases, " he said. “Gambling is allowed legally through 1) The Arkansas Lottery – via the cards sold or the other games – or 2) the three licensed casinos in the state. Outside of that, gambling is not an option in the state.”
The ABC Director will review the reports from the agent to determine violations, which can lead to a hefty fine or license revocation.
Local law enforcement and the ABC board are still investigating the businesses, so names of the four businesses have not yet been released.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.