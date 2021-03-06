Active COVID-19 cases fall nearly 140 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas reached 4,160 Saturday as state officials say hospitalizations, the number of people on ventilators and total cases have fallen as well.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the number of total active COVID-19 cases fell 136, while the number of hospitalizations fell 14 to 345. Officials also said 75 people were on ventilators, down 11 from Friday’s numbers.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that work continues to be done on the issue.
“Even though the directive are now guidance, we still need to be mindful of the 3 W’s. If you’re eligible, I encourage you to get the vaccine,’ Gov. Hutchinson said. “Each day we have more doses.”
The total number of COVID-19 cases increased 327 to 324,653 Saturday, while the total number of deaths increased 14 to 5,297. Of the 14 deaths statewide, one of the deaths was reported in Region 8 in Randolph County.
No Region 8 county was in the Top 5 in new cases Saturday. State health officials said 726,647 total vaccine doses have been given to people since December when a vaccination program began.
Officials also said nearly 6,300 PCR and antigen tests were given Friday around the state, with nearly 43,000 tests already done this month.
