ADH announces first Northeast Arkansas mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has announced when and where the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in Northeast Arkansas.
No reservations are accepted, and there is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
The clinic will take place Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Governor’s Ballroom at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division, in Blytheville.
This is the first of the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics held by ADH around the state.
In the weekly COVID-19 briefing on March 2, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the Arkansas Department of Health would hold mass vaccine clinics.
If you have insurance, you’re asked to bring your cards to the clinic.
A second dose of the vaccine will be required if you partake in this vaccine clinic at a later date.
