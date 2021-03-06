Antique Tractor Show held to raise funds for FFA students

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people came out for the Harrisburg Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni Antique Tractor Show to raise money for students.
On Saturday, they had music, food, a best-in-show, and ugliest tractor contest.
Agriculture teacher Levi Jones says while COVID-19 has put a damper on fundraising efforts, they are hopeful that this event will give deserving students more opportunities.
“FFA takes a lot of funding to keep it running. We take a lot of kids on trips. We do a lot of stuff. Obviously, COVID has kinda shut us down this year a little bit, but we’re taking the opportunity to fundraise and build up a little revenue,” said Jones.
Jones says that FFA is an essential part of the school curriculum.
“FFA has got a tremendous opportunity to get kids jobs, employed in a trade. Agriculture is a big industry in the state of Arkansas. Everything we do is to benefit the kids. It takes a lot of money, but it has a tremendous benefit long run,” said Jones.
The money raised will help students go to conventions and other FFA events.
To find out more about how you can get involved with FFA Alumni, click here.
