Arkansas State baseball falls to Abilene Christian 26-3

Despite getting two runs back in the ninth, the Arkansas State baseball team (0-5) wasn’t able to pick up momentum early as it dropped a 26-3 contest to Abilene Christian (6-3) Friday evening at Crutcher Field in Abilene Texas.
In the fourth, A-State scored its first run, when Brandon Hager put himself in scoring position after a double to left-center, then came home on an Abilene throwing error. Festus, Mo., native Hager finished the contest with a hit, a double, and a run.
The Red Wolves threw six pitchers combining for seven strikeouts. Zech Jarrard (0-1) started on the mound, earning two strikeouts while giving up six runs on four hits. Will Gilmer, Josh Albat, Jaden Woolbright, Will Gross, and Max Charlton each saw action from the A-State bullpen.
The ninth inning featured a Ben Klutts homer to left field and an RBI ground out by Jaylon Deshazier, which scored Brandon Ulmer. Klutts registered a hit, a home run, and an RBI in the contest as Ulmer finished with a walk and a run.
The Wildcats added a four-spot in the second, on a three-run home run to left field and an RBI single down the right-field line. Abilene Christian added six runs in the seventh and 11 runs in the eighth, building a 26-3 advantage over the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State will return to action Saturday, March 6, against Abilene Christian. The first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. Live stats are available at astatestats.com.
