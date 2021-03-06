Arkansas State men’s basketball faces Georgia State in SBC Tournament Quarterfinals

ARKANSAS STATE (11-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) vs Georgia State (14-5, 8-4 Sun Belt)
Saturday, March 6 • 5:30 PM • Pensacola, Fla. • Bay Center Arena
ESPN+ | 107.9 KFIN
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,234-1,195 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- A-State is 16-26 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and has one championship coming in the 1999 SBC Tournament. The Red Wolves are 22-36 all-time in conference tournament action including play at the Southland Conference Tournament (4-6) and American South Conference Tournament (2-4)
- With 14 points against Georgia Southern, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Reggie Gordon (1,313) for 10th on the scoring list as he now has 1,305 career points
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I freshman among 23 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- A-State has 60 dunks this season, 28 more than its total from last season (32 in 32 games played)
- The Red Wolves are 7-0 this season when scoring 75 or more points
A-State is 8-2 this season when Malcolm Farrington makes multiple 3-pointers in a game.
