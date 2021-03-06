Between 1,400 and 1,700 people receive vaccine at free mass clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro teamed up with the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Between 1,400 to 1,700 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the First National Bank Arena.
People from all across Region 8 received the vaccine on Saturday. Dr. Shane Speights, the Dean of Osteopathic Medicine at NYIT, says this is the only way to get the virus behind us.
Nancy Stillman got her shot and said she had the virus in December. She says she never wants to experience anything like it again.
“I would encourage especially people my age to get out and get the vaccine. To get together to make this a country-wide effort as part of the whole world. You know this is a pandemic. We haven’t had one of these since before I was born,” said Stillman.
Stillman adds that this is the best way to stop the virus and wants to do everything she can to protect herself.
“I think it’s very important to help stop the virus anyway we can, and this is one step we can go towards doing that,” said Stillman.
On Friday, Amanda Hanson conducted a COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A with doctors from NEA Baptist, St. Bernards and NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State.
Those who received their vaccine Saturday will come back on April 3 for their second dose.
Another free clinic will happen in Blytheville on March 12 at Arkansas Northeastern College from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Right now, Arkansans who are 65 or older, first responders, those who work in education or food manufacturing are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
