Braxton Burnside hits 2 HR, #15 Arkansas softball wins twice Friday

Lauren Howell (2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen tossing 2.0 innings and allowing just one run with a strikeout. Fellow freshman Allie Light pitched admirably and inherited a bases loaded nobody out jam in the fifth, and after an error, just one Demon runner crossed the plate. She worked 2.0 innings and did not allow a hit with a strikeout. Redshirt freshman Jenna Bloom worked the game’s first 2.0 innings. Bronte Rhoden (1-1) took the loss for NSU out of the bullpen.