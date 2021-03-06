Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 6 at 3:54 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:15 p.m., Saturday, March 6, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 324,653 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 255,613 confirmed cases
    • 69,040 probable cases
  • 315,181 recoveries
  • 4,160 active cases
    • 2,961 confirmed active cases
    • 1,199 probable active cases
  • 5,297 total deaths
    • 4,302 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 995 deaths among probable cases
  • 345 currently hospitalized
    • 148 in ICU
    • 75 on ventilators
  • 3,213,025 people total have been tested
    • 9.4% positive PCR tests
    • 17% positive antigen tests
  • 2,875,656 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, March 6:

  1. Washington: 43
  2. Sebastian: 32
  3. Benton: 31
  4. Pulaski: 31
  5. Crawford: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,909 44 2,771 94 18,632
Clay 1,700 23 1,629 48 16,794
Cleburne 1,894 14 1,816 64 20,795
Craighead 12,910 128 12,612 169 110,550
Crittenden 5,787 71 5,623 91 38,537
Cross 1,901 22 1,832 47 15,599
Greene 5,925 59 5,794 72 44,206
Independence 3,679 14 3,547 118 38,095
Jackson 3,180 9 3,137 34 24,838
Lawrence 2,055 15 1,999 41 14,076
Mississippi 5,687 35 5,547 105 38,096
Poinsett 3,084 12 2,998 74 25,361
Randolph 2,017 20 1,952 45 17,918
St. Francis 3,455 28 3,391 36 29,113
Sharp 1,529 15 1,469 45 16,142
Stone 970 8 934 28 10,523
White 7,622 74 7,440 108 48,994
Woodruff 626 8 607 11 8,029

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

