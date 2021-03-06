Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence County, one airlifted due to burns

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from two area towns spent early Saturday battling a fire that destroyed a home in Lawrence County.
According to Black Rock Fire Chief Pat Roby, the Black Rock and Imboden fire departments responded to the fire on Lawrence Road 219 around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
Crews spent several hours putting out the fire at the house, which was a total loss.
Roby said one person was treated for minor burns and was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities believe it may have been caused by a space heater, Roby said.
Neighbors and friends of the family who lived at the home are also helping them during their time of need.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.