Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence County, one airlifted due to burns
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 6, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 9:55 AM

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from two area towns spent early Saturday battling a fire that destroyed a home in Lawrence County.

According to Black Rock Fire Chief Pat Roby, the Black Rock and Imboden fire departments responded to the fire on Lawrence Road 219 around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Crews spent several hours putting out the fire at the house, which was a total loss.

Roby said one person was treated for minor burns and was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities believe it may have been caused by a space heater, Roby said.

Neighbors and friends of the family who lived at the home are also helping them during their time of need.

