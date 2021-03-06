Lt. Gov. Griffin receives endorsement from former Pres. Trump in AG race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Friday received a key endorsement in his race for the Republican nomination for Attorney General - former President Donald Trump.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Trump endorsed Griffin in the 2022 race.
“Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, who is running for Attorney General, is a highly respected Army Veteran who will always fight for the great people of Arkansas. Tim will be tough on Crime, defend our Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement. Tim Griffin has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” the former President said.
Griffin, who served as a congressman in the 2nd District before becoming Lt. Governor, originally announced he was seeking the GOP nomination for Governor but moved to the Attorney General’s race in February.
Griffin told Talk Business & Politics that he was thankful for the endorsement.
“I am honored to have President Trump’s support in the race for Attorney General,” Griffin told Talk Business & Politics. “I have always admired President Trump’s determination to follow through on the conservative promises he made, especially nominating judges who understand their role is to interpret the law not make it. As Arkansas’s Attorney General, I will bring that same determination to defending our Constitution, standing up for our brave law enforcement officers, and fighting crime and corruption without fear or favor.”
Republican Leon Jones, who is an attorney, has also announced for the GOP nod.
