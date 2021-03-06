One killed, one injured in Trumann crash

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman was killed and a Randolph County man was injured Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69.
According to a post on the Trumann Police Department Facebook page, officers went to the head-on collision near the Dollar Tree around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Preliminary investigation shows that a Chrysler 200 operated by Shalonda Looney, 47, of Trumann was westbound. A GMC Sierra operated by Jonathan Roberts, 29, of Pocahontas was eastbound. The vehicles collided in a head-on collision. The investigation into the cause of the accident continues by the TPD CRASH Unit,” Trumann police said in the post.
Looney was killed and Roberts was airlifted from the scene, Trumann police said.
In addition to Trumann police, the Trumann Fire Department, Medic One and Hospital Wing responded to the scene.
