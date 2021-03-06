School teams up with pharmacy for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Public Schools and Gosnell Drugs teamed up to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.
According to Morgan Lane – a pharmacy technician for Gosnell Drugs – lines were wrapped around the building at 8 a.m. with schoolteachers and other qualified people anxiously waiting for their shot.
Lane says getting more people vaccinated in the county will get rid of the stigma attached to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Cause a lot of people have been hesitant, but the more people that are getting vaccinated that are saying ‘okay, it wasn’t bad. I didn’t have these symptoms. It’s not what I’ve heard or looked up on google’” Lane said. “They actually experienced it, and they’re able to say, look, they took care of me, I’m fine.”
Lane mentioned that Gosnell Drugs had held clinics for many schools in Mississippi County like Blytheville, Osceola and Gosnell.
She says that the pharmacy plans to hold a larger vaccine clinic soon.
