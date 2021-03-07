A-State baseball drops extra innings battle with Abilene Christian

Tyler Duncan went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Red Wolves (0-6), driving in three of A-State’s five runs and reaching base five times in six plate appearances. The Wildcats (7-3) had runners in scoring position with one out, and an intentional walk loaded the bases to force an out at every bases. Then, with a full count, ACU’s Alexei Cazarin coaxed the walk that pushed across Cameron Cromer for the game-winning run.