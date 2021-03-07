A-State baseball drops extra innings battle with Abilene Christian

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
ABILENE, Texas (3/6/21) – A bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning lifted Abilene Christian to a 6-5 win over Arkansas State baseball on Saturday night at Crutcher Scott Field.
Tyler Duncan went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Red Wolves (0-6), driving in three of A-State’s five runs and reaching base five times in six plate appearances. The Wildcats (7-3) had runners in scoring position with one out, and an intentional walk loaded the bases to force an out at every bases. Then, with a full count, ACU’s Alexei Cazarin coaxed the walk that pushed across Cameron Cromer for the game-winning run.
A-State struck first on an RBI double in right-center field by Jaylon Deshazier that scored Toler to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead after two innings. The Red Wolves added three more in the third on a three-run homer by Duncan.
Abilene Christian got back three runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Mitchell Dickson, Miller Ladusau and Harrison Caley. Carter Holt was then lifted after 3.2 innings for Jake Algee, who struck out Sebastian Randle swinging to end the inning. Algee continued the strong start to his career, with four strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings.
In the seventh, a double by Sky-Lar Culvar plated Duncan to make it 5-3. Jack Jumper then came on in relief and worked around a two-out single to hold the Wildcats scoreless in the seventh.
The Wildcats tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, first on a bases-loaded walk of Brett Hammit that scored Hunter Gieser. A sacrifice fly by Caley then drove in Tommy Cruz to knot things up at 5-5 through eight.
Both teams stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth to force extra innings and A-State had a runner on second in the top of the 10
th
, but stranded two. Abilene Christian got a single by Cruz to lead off the inning, with Cromer pinch-running. A bunt by Dickson moved over Cromer, then Mike Brown reached on a one-out walk. Brown and Cromer
