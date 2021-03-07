A-State soccer shuts out Little Rock 1-0 in spring opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/6/21) – Building on momentum from the fall season, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team (11-2-1) defeated in-state foe Little Rock 1-0 in its spring opener, Saturday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
In the 31st minute, Abigail Miller took a shot from the top of the box that was blocked but found the foot of Rachel Kutella. Kutella then gathered and took an unbelievable shot at goal, finding the upper right corner, giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 advantage.
A-State combined for nine shots on goal and 16 shots total. Miller and Sarah Sodoma both took three, while Kutella, Abigail Glockzin, and Tara Lea took one each.
Megan McClure made two saves in the contest compared to Little Rock’s (4-7-3) seven.
A-State will return to action when it travels to Mississippi State Saturday, March 13. Kickoff is at noon in Starkville, Miss.
