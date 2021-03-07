12 Arkansas men beat Texas A&M for 11th straight SEC win

Down two (71-69) with 4:58 left, Arkansas outscored the Aggies 18-9 down the stretch. However, Texas A&M was up one, 76-74, with two minutes left. Justin Smith got an offensive rebound and put-back to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, Moody had his blocked shot. However, Arkansas, on an apparent old-fashion 3-point opportunity, had a call reversed on them after review, changing a block to a charge to give the Aggies the ball. Savion Flagg capitalized with a put-back to give his team the lead, 78-76, with 1:13 left.