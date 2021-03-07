Arkansas State men fall to Georgia State in Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals

The Red Wolves reclaimed the lead in the first minute of the second half, but Georgia State reclaimed momentum to lead by five – the Panthers’ largest lead of the night. A-State responded by taking back a one-possession lead midway through the half. The teams would trade leads until late in the contest, as A-State’s last lead came on a trey by Farrington. Georgia State’s 7-0 run closed things out, advancing the Panthers to the tournament semifinals on Sunday.