Burnside homers again as #15 Arkansas softball beats Northwestern State

Mary Haff (9-1) hummed along inside the circle and faced one over the minimum in her 4.0 innings. She allowed a two out single up the middle in the second and struck out six. Haff lowered her season ERA to just 0.87 in 56.1 innings pitched. Freshman Kaitlyn Howard made her collegiate pitching debut in the top of the fifth and allowed two earned runs on four hits. Jensen Howell (3-3) took the loss for Northwestern State (6-6), surrendering six earned runs in 1.2 innings.