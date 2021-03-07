Crews battle blaze in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Fire crews spent several hours Saturday battling a house fire that spread to a nearby business, according to the Poplar Bluff Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Stacy Harmon told Region 8 News that crews got a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday about the fire at a residence in the 300 block of West Victor Street.
The fire quickly spread to Quality Tech Transmission in the 1700 block of South Broadway Street.
No one was hurt and Harmon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.