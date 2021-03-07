Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 7 at 3:42 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:20 p.m., Sunday, March 7, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 324,818 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 255,726 confirmed cases
    • 69,092 probable cases
  • 315,517 recoveries
  • 3,967 active cases
    • 2,863 confirmed active cases
    • 1,104 probable active cases
  • 5,319 total deaths
    • 4,308 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,011 deaths among probable cases
  • 335 currently hospitalized
    • 141 in ICU
    • 65 on ventilators
  • 3,217,753 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 17% positive antigen tests
  • 2,880,224 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, March 7:

  1. Benton: 35
  2. Pulaski: 23
  3. Washington: 16
  4. Crawford: 8
  5. Faulkner: 8

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,911 42 2,774 95 18,643
Clay 1,701 21 1,632 48 16,804
Cleburne 1,895 13 1,816 66 20,805
Craighead 12,918 126 12,622 169 110,688
Crittenden 5,791 71 5,627 91 38,568
Cross 1,901 16 1,838 47 15,605
Greene 5,924 50 5,802 72 44,256
Independence 3,679 12 3,549 118 38,105
Jackson 3,182 10 3,136 36 24,848
Lawrence 2,055 13 2,001 41 14,118
Mississippi 5,688 34 5,549 105 38,142
Poinsett 3,086 11 3,000 75 25,380
Randolph 2,018 21 1,952 45 17,949
St. Francis 3,456 27 3,393 36 29,127
Sharp 1,529 15 1,469 45 16,156
Stone 971 8 934 29 10,646
White 7,626 71 7,447 108 49,033
Woodruff 626 6 609 11 8,032

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

