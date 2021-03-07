Fire destroys home in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a house in Portageville and caused damage to a neighbor’s home.
According to a post on the Portageville Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to the residence on Workman Avenue around 12 a.m. Sunday.
Crews spent nearly two hours battling the house fire before getting it under control, officials said.
“The home and vehicles were a total loss as well as slight damage to neighbors home and vehicle,” the post noted. “Firefighters remained on scene until 6 a.m. Our prayers go out to (the) family who lost everything in this fire.”
Officials also said people can go to the department’s Facebook page to help the family with items.
