Lyon College football drops home opener

SAGU drove down the field and scored on a 12-yard pass from Jordan Barlow to Blayne Rowe to take a 7-0 lead in its first possession of the game before the Scots responded back with a score of their own during their first possession. A 27-yard strike from Isaiah Bradford to Jeremiah Bigham sparked a big drive for the Scots. Later in the possession, Bradford connected with Dylan Wyatt for a 12-yard completion before finding J.D. Horn for a 24-yard pass that put the Scots inside SAGU territory. Bradley Dee took a pair of hand offs down to the SAGU one-yard line before Bradford capped the drive off with a one-yard rush to tie the game at 7-7.