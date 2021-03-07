Man killed in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Christopher Tucker, 37, of Maynard was going west in a 2018 Dodge truck on Middlebrook Road around 12:50 a.m. Saturday when the crash happened.
ASP said the truck ran off the road, crashed into a fence and overturned. From there, the truck struck a parked bulldozer and rolled into a parked truck.
Tucker was ejected from the vehicle, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
