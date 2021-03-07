2021 State Boys Basketball Tournament Central

2021 State Boys Basketball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | March 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 6:46 PM

The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Boy Basketball Tournament begins Monday. Melbourne is hosting 2A.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.

5A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Hot Springs)

Monday, March 8th

1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Parkview

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville

Wednesday, March 10th

7:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Lakeside

Thursday, March 11th

1:00pm: Marion vs. Maumelle

7:00pm: West Memphis vs. Sylvan Hills

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 20th: State Championship Game

4A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Morrilton)

Tuesday, March 9th

1:00pm: Southside vs. Berryville

7:00pm: Brookland vs. Monticello

Wednesday, March 10th

7:00pm: Blytheville vs. Dardanelle

March 11th-12th: Quarterfinals

March 13th: Semifinals

March 20th: State Championship Game

3A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Clinton)

Monday, March 9th

1:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Drew Central

Tuesday, March 10th

1:00pm: Newport vs. Glen Rose

7:00pm: Osceola vs. Dumas

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 19th: State Championship Game

2A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Melbourne)

Monday, March 8th

1:00pm: Rector vs. White County Central

7:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Marianna Lee

Thursday, March 11th

1:00pm: Melbourne vs. Buffalo Island Central

7:00pm: Earle vs. Tuckerman

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 19th: State Championship Game

1A State Boys Basketball Tournament

Tuesday, March 9th

1:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Nevada

7:00pm: Viola vs. Strong

Wednesday, March 10th

1:00pm: Izard County vs. Kirby

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 18th: State Championship Game

