2021 State Boys Basketball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Boy Basketball Tournament begins Monday. Melbourne is hosting 2A.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.
5A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Hot Springs)
Monday, March 8th
1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Parkview
7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville
Wednesday, March 10th
7:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Lakeside
Thursday, March 11th
1:00pm: Marion vs. Maumelle
7:00pm: West Memphis vs. Sylvan Hills
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 20th: State Championship Game
4A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Morrilton)
Tuesday, March 9th
1:00pm: Southside vs. Berryville
7:00pm: Brookland vs. Monticello
Wednesday, March 10th
7:00pm: Blytheville vs. Dardanelle
March 11th-12th: Quarterfinals
March 13th: Semifinals
March 20th: State Championship Game
3A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Clinton)
Monday, March 9th
1:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Drew Central
Tuesday, March 10th
1:00pm: Newport vs. Glen Rose
7:00pm: Osceola vs. Dumas
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 19th: State Championship Game
2A State Boys Basketball Tournament (Melbourne)
Monday, March 8th
1:00pm: Rector vs. White County Central
7:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Marianna Lee
Thursday, March 11th
1:00pm: Melbourne vs. Buffalo Island Central
7:00pm: Earle vs. Tuckerman
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 19th: State Championship Game
1A State Boys Basketball Tournament
Tuesday, March 9th
1:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Nevada
7:00pm: Viola vs. Strong
Wednesday, March 10th
1:00pm: Izard County vs. Kirby
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 18th: State Championship Game
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.