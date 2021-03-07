2021 State Girls Basketball Tournament Central

2021 State Girls Basketball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | March 7, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:40 PM

The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Girls Basketball Tournament begins Monday. Melbourne is hosting 2A.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.

5A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Hot Springs)

View full bracket here

Monday, March 8th

10:00am: Marion vs. Little Rock Christian

4:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Beebe

Thursday, March 11th

10:00am: Batesville vs. Parkview

4:00pm: West Memphis vs. Sylvan Hills

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 20th: State Championship Game

4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)

View full bracket here

Tuesday, March 9th

10:00am: Brookland vs. Harrison

Wednesday, March 10th

4:00pm: Southside vs. Farmington

March 11th-12th: Quarterfinals

March 13th: Semifinals

March 20th: State Championship Game

3A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Clinton)

View full bracket here

Tuesday, March 9th

10:00am: Mountain View vs. Lakeside

Wednesday, March 10th

10:00am: Hoxie vs. Dumas

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th-16th: Semifinals

March 19th: State Championship Game

2A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Melbourne)

View full bracket here

Monday, March 8th

10:00am: Melbourne vs. Riverside

4:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Quitman

Tuesday, March 9th

4:00pm: Cotter vs. Murfreesboro

Thursday, March 11th

10:00am: Rector vs. Salem

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 19th: State Championship Game

1A Girls Basketball State Tournament (West Side Greers Ferry)

View full bracket here

Tuesday, March 9th

10:00am: Norfork vs. Emerson

Wednesday, March 10th

10:00am: Viola vs. Kirby

4:00pm: Rural Special vs. Ouachita

March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals

March 15th: Semifinals

March 18th: State Championship Game

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.