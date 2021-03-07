2021 State Girls Basketball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Girls Basketball Tournament begins Monday. Melbourne is hosting 2A.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.
5A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Hot Springs)
Monday, March 8th
10:00am: Marion vs. Little Rock Christian
4:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Beebe
Thursday, March 11th
10:00am: Batesville vs. Parkview
4:00pm: West Memphis vs. Sylvan Hills
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 20th: State Championship Game
4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)
Tuesday, March 9th
10:00am: Brookland vs. Harrison
Wednesday, March 10th
4:00pm: Southside vs. Farmington
March 11th-12th: Quarterfinals
March 13th: Semifinals
March 20th: State Championship Game
3A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Clinton)
Tuesday, March 9th
10:00am: Mountain View vs. Lakeside
Wednesday, March 10th
10:00am: Hoxie vs. Dumas
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th-16th: Semifinals
March 19th: State Championship Game
2A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Melbourne)
Monday, March 8th
10:00am: Melbourne vs. Riverside
4:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Quitman
Tuesday, March 9th
4:00pm: Cotter vs. Murfreesboro
Thursday, March 11th
10:00am: Rector vs. Salem
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 19th: State Championship Game
1A Girls Basketball State Tournament (West Side Greers Ferry)
Tuesday, March 9th
10:00am: Norfork vs. Emerson
Wednesday, March 10th
10:00am: Viola vs. Kirby
4:00pm: Rural Special vs. Ouachita
March 12th-13th: Quarterfinals
March 15th: Semifinals
March 18th: State Championship Game
