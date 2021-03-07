Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (3/1/21 - 3/5/21)

Week 9 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Jonesboro (Keyln McBride dime, Jesse Washington bucket)
Our first nominee is from the 5A East Championship. Jonesboro led by 1 in the final minute. Keyln McBride launched an inbound pass near Marion’s bench. Jesse Washington makes the grab and scores. The Hurricane won the conference crown, they’re 20-3 this season.
Harding Academy (Wildcats go around the horn, Carter Neal 3)
Nominee number 2 is Harding Academy. Caden Sipe and Jackson Fox move the rock, Carter Neal finishes with a three. The #4 seed Wildcats upset top seed Manila on Wednesday. Harding Academy would go on to win the 3A 2 regional tournament.
Viola (Longhorns go around the horn, Landon Luna 3)
Our final boys nominee is Viola. Gage Harris and Bryson Luna move the rock, Landon Luna knocks down the trey. The Longhorns beat Izard County on Friday. Viola would go on to win the 1A 2 regional, they have 33 wins this season.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Marmaduke (Makenzie Hampton hits tying & go-ahead threes)
Our first girls nominee is Marmaduke. They trailed rival Rector by 3 in the 4th quarter. Makenzie Hampton hit trifectas to tie the game and to give the Lady Greyhounds the lead. Marmaduke would go on to win the 2A North regional, they have 31 wins this season.
Melbourne (Jenna Lawrence to Kenley McCarn for 2)
Our second girls nominee is Melbourne. Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence drops a dime to UT Martin commit Kenley McCarn. The Lady Bearkatz beat Quitman on Friday. Melbourne would go on to win the 2A Central regional, the reigning state champs are 28-1 this season.
Mountain View (Josie Storey outlets, Chaelann Vickers to Aubrey Isbell for 2)
Our final girls nominee is Mountain View. Josie Storey starts the break with an outlet pass, Chaelann Vickers found Aubrey Isbell for the bucket. The Lady Yellowjackets beat Osceola on Wednesday. The reigning state champs would go on to win the 3A 2 regional.
