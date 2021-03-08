A-State baseball swept by Abilene Christian

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
ABILENE, Texas (3/7/21) – With two outs, three runs plated in seventh, the bases loaded, and the go-ahead run at the plate, the Arkansas State baseball team (0-7) wasn’t able to capitalize, dropping the series finale 9-4 to Abilene Christian, Sunday afternoon at Crutcher Scott Field.
In the seventh, Ben Klutts ignited the Red Wolves rally after reaching on a fielding error, followed by a Tyler Duncan walk and a Brandon Hager single to left, loading the bases. Jake Gish then sliced a single through the right side, scoring Klutts and advancing Duncan and Hager. The A-State rally continued when Jared Toler reached on a Wildcat fielder’s choice, scoring Duncan.
Toler was able to steal second, while another Abilene Christian error in the seventh scored Hager to make it 5-3. With the go-ahead run at the plate, the Red Wolves weren’t able to clear the bases for the fourth time in the contest. A-State left 17 runners stranded in the series finale.
Gish went 4 for 5 at the plate for A-State, driving in two of the Red Wolves four runs. Toler registered two hits, an RBI, a double, as he walked once in the contest.
The Red Wolves loaded them up again in the eighth and was able to bring home one run on a Gish single through the right side pulling within 7-4. Abilene Christian answered in the home half with two runs.
Brandon Anderson (0-1) started on the mound, going 5.0 innings while giving up five hits and two runs, striking out one. Tyler Jeans, Phillip Bryant, and Josh Albat saw action in relief, totaling six punchouts.
Abilene Christian added a run in the first and fifth to pull ahead 2-0 early. The Wildcats put up a three-spot in the sixth and back-to-nack two-spots in the seventh and eighth, building a 9-4 advantage to take the win.
